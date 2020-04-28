—

The legitimacy of The Arranged Gay Marriage Bureau is investigated in a compelling VICE investigation.

The founder of “India’s first and only Gay Marriage bureau,” Urvi Shah, boasts over 3,700 registered gay men and women as clients worldwide, with registration fees $300USD – $600USD.

In her quest for love, VICE’s Reeta Loi, signed on to the site after seeing positive testimonies online.

In the documentary, Loi asks “Why have you used the words Arranged Marriage” in there?”, Shah earnestly responds: “I do respect my tradition a lot. We wanted to be a parent to all the people who are not open to their family”.

As Reeta follows Keith and his family through his equally optimistic search for love on the site, time passes and it becomes heartbreakingly clearer things don’t seem to add up.

Watch the full investigation on VICE below.