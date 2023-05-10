Grace Land Launch: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Bringing the blue suede shoes to LOEV in Moorabbin is the brand-new Elvis Presley cover band Grace Land!

Move aside Elvis impersonators, we’re here for the music! Join the fabulous Grace Land as they launch this exciting new project, covering Elvis’ incredible career, with Michelle Parsons on vocals and guitar, Natalie Blazyn on drums and vocals, Nadia Nikolic on bass and vocals, Linda Moore on keys and vocals and Woody Elkin on lead guitar and vocals.

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 8 pm-11.30 pm

Where: LOEV, 77 Keys Road, Moorabbin

Tickets: $27.04 if purchased before May 14, then $32.24 until sold out.

This event is strictly for 18+