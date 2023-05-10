Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
May 10, 2023
Nothing can stop Melbourne’s Queen of Cabaret from bringing her sparkle to the world, catch her and a line-up of local legends before she heads on a whirlwind UK tour!

Resilient despite some recent backlash for her Drag Story Time at Mount Gambier Library, Melbourne’s beloved Dolly Diamond brings her rather large sparkle to the Victorian Pride Centre for three nights of cabaret, comedy and community stars.

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 8 pm-9 pm.
Where: The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $28-$35
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

