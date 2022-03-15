Following a stellar 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season, all eyes are now on Sydney WorldPride for the 2023 Festival as they gear up for their ticketing pre-sale for major events.

You can now register to access tickets before they go on sale to the general public via www.sydneyworldpride.com/subscribe.

The pre-sale sign up opening was announced at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, along with a trailer teasing the 2023 festival – featuring a diverse cast of community superstars including Aurora group Founder Jane Marsden, drag icon Courtney Act, Rainbow History Class creator Rudy Jean Rigg, trans activist and mother of the ballroom collective House of Slé Bhenji Ra, Gadigal and Wonnarua artist Daniel McDonald, and Sydney photographer Mitch Major.