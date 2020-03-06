—

Bitch, get yo’ wig – Todrick Hall is coming to town! Yeah, you heard it!

Todrick Hall is returning to Australia in April with his brand new show, Haus Party, and he’s as thrilled about it as his fans are.

“I’m really stoked to come to Australia because they always blow me away by how much they support, how much they buy the tickets and how sweet they are to me, I just love it so much,” he told Star Observer in a phone chat.

“And I’m celebrating my birthday in Melbourne! My birthday is on April 4 and that’s the last show I’m doing – the final night of the world tour and it’s in Australia – so I’m really excited about that.”

Hall will play two shows in New Zealand, then cross the Tasman to play Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne.

The shows will be a stage manifestation of his successful dance EP trilogy, Haus Party, and he’ll be bringing his best dancers, costumes, accoutrement, and attitude. It’s going to ba a mash up of all the things Hall loves.

“I get inspiration from all different sources. I love Broadway shows, so I love to go see musical theatre performances and things like that. I get a lot of inspiration from pop music, I’m inspired by my friends and people who I look up to and mentors – and the Beyonces, and Ariana Grandes and Cardi Bs and Taylor Swifts of the world.”

Hall has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including those above. He first came to public attention when he competed on American Idol in 2009. Hall vividly recalls being instructed to “appeal to middle America.”

“After that experience I made a vow to myself that I was never going to alter who I was to try to get more success because the most depressing part about me not winning American Idol was, honestly, the fact that I wasn’t really true to myself while I was there – and thats the part that upset me more than the fact that I got eliminated.”

In the ten years since Idol, Hall built an enormous fan base via YouTube by producing quirky, sassy, and unabashedly queer videos and being his glorious, unique self.

He was spurred, not just by the need for authentic creative expression, but also by a desire to be a visible connection for young, queer people.

“I just realised that I wouldn’t really be able to truly be an inspiration or a role model for kids who are like me if I didn’t take the lead to put myself out there.”

Beyond YouTube, Hall has been a choreographer on Ru Paul’s Drag Race; played Lola in Kinky Boots and Billy Flynn in Chicago among other stage roles; made numerous screen appearances; co-produced Taylor Swift’s last video…and just keeps going.

“I love the fact that I have a career that in one year I can be choreographing something, I can be winning a BMA with Taylor, I can be doing a Broadway show, I can be going on a tour, I can be releasing albums on my YouTube channel and have viral success and you know, also be on a Netflix special in the same year.”

Hall sees entertainment as inherently eclectic and refuses to be categorised, comparing the way people try and pigeon-hole a performer to the way they try to define a person’s sexuality.

“I feel like 2020 is going to be about freedom and about being to express myself in any way I want to.”

