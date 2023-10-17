Trailer For Wrestling Biopic Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Released

Douglas Magaletti
October 17, 2023
Trailer For Wrestling Biopic Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Released
Image: Instagram

The trailer for the new wrestling biopic The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, has been released.

Written and directed by filmmaker Sean Durkin (The Nest), The Iron Claw is set to be released in theatres on December 22 in the United States and January 18, 2024 in Australia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

‘The True Story Of The Inseparable Von Erich Brothers’

The Iron Claw stars Efron and White as brothers and professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich. According to the official logline, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

At the beginning of the trailer, Efron, as Kevin Von Erich, says, “Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mom tried to protect us with god, pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed him. We all did.”

The Iron Claw also stars Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Maura Tierney (The Good Wife), Holt McCallany (Sully), Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Lily James (What’s Love Got to Do with It?).

