Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
January 22, 2024
Trailer Released For Christian Dior Historical Drama The New Look
Image: Screenshot. Instagram

The trailer for the upcoming historical drama The New Look has been released. 

Set during the occupation of Paris during World War 2, the ten-episode series follows gay fashion designer Christian Dior’s rise to fame.

‘When The French City Led The World Back To Life’

According to the official synopsis, The New Look follows “the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. 

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

Premieres On February 14

The New Look stars Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) as Coco Chanel. 

It also stars Maisie Williams(Game of Thrones), John Malkovich(Red), Glenn Close (Damages), Emily Mortimer(The Pursuit of Love), Claes Bang (It Is In Us All), Nuno Lopes(Saint George), and Hugo Becker. 

The first three episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb. 14, followed by one episode dropping every Wednesday through April 3.

