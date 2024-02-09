Trailer Released For Third And Final Season Of Queer Coming-Of-Age Drama Young Royals

The trailer for the third and final season of Swedish Queer coming-of-age drama Young Royals has been released.

The series follows Wilhelm, the Crown Prince of Sweden, while he attends Hillerska boarding school. While at school, he meets and falls in love with fellow student Simon Eriksson, which creates a tug-of-war situation between his love life and his official royal duties.

‘Wilhelm’s speech has consequences’

Available on Netflix from March 11, the synopsis for season three reads, “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

Season one of Young Royals premiered on Netflix in 2021

Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Pernilla August, Magnus Roosmann, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Malte Gårdinger, and Carmen Gloria Pérez.

Since then, the series has received numerous accolades, including being one of the top 10 most streamed, non-English language, series on Netflix worldwide.

In October 2022, Ryding spoke about the show’s success with Gay Times.

He said, “I think that our honesty telling the story is what people connect to because when we meet people and when they write to us and see what they’re posting online… They feel seen and like they’re being listened to and embodied in a fictional story about love.”

He continued, “That was our goal; to tell the story as authentically as possible. With the cast and the crew that we had, we managed to do that.”

‘Always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts’

In a December 2022 interview with Gay Times, in response to the show receiving a third season, head writer and co-creator Lisa Ambjörn explained, “I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one.”

The third and final season of Young Royals is set to be released on March 11, with the finale being released a week later on March 18.