Trevor Ashley is back to celebrate Christmas with you in 2020 and he’s bringing his good friend Liza along for the ride in his show Ring Them Bells! A Very Liza Xmas at the Paddo RSL and Riverside Theatre in November and December.

Accompanied by a sumptuous, yet socially distanced band led by Andy Davies, Liza will perform songs gorgeously arranged by James Simpson and will take you on a journey with stories from her childhood with Mama, under the tree.

And you’re in good company, with Ashley performing the role of Liza Minnelli on stages around the globe including off Broadway at Sony Hall, the Vaudville Theatre for his West End debut and then returning to London twice more with his show Liza’s Back! (Is Broken).

You might also be interested to know that Trevor doesn’t just play Liza… he’s also incredible active behind the scenes in the Australian performing arts industry. As the creator and host of the long running Show Queen cabaret variety night, Trevor takes responsibility for ensuring a broad range of talent gets a chance to strut their stuff to a very appreciative, regularly sold out audience.

Marika Aubrey, who starred in Matilda in Australia and the US tour of Come From Away, managed to make it back to Australia after COVID hit and was one of the performers Trevor tapped to participate in the new format of Show Queen.

“Trevor has always been a champion of new talent, a celebrant of Aussie theatre history, and a builder of connection between performers at every age and stage of the industry. Right now, he is consciously reaching out to BIPOC artists to ensure that our industry reflects our society on any stage he hosts. Because he is first and foremost, an entertainer, he is able to produce and write and direct with this unique – and deeply passionate – perspective. And the Australian theatre industry is far richer for having him contribute so much to it”

Judging from the brisk sale of tickets for Trevor Ashley’s latest show Ring Them Bells! A Very Liza Xmas and the extra performance added at the Riverside Theatre in Parramatta, Liza is a sight to behold and now you can behold that sight from the comfort of your living room on December 19!

Nov 29, Dec 6 & 13. Paddo RSL, 220 Oxford St, Paddington. $69+b.f. Tickets & Info: www.trevorashley.com.au

Tickets for the additional live show at Riverside Theatre, Parramatta for Saturday, December 19 can be purchased here and tickets for the one-time digital screening of the Parramatta show (streamed through YouTube) can be purchased here.

Tickets to the Sydney shows at Paddo RSL Showroom can be purchased here, though they were selling quick at the time of writing!