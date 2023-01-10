—

This black comedy drag extravaganza is set at the Grand Finale of the Year 12 Inter-school Debating Tournament, aka the biggest night of Melbourne’s academic year. The all-boys team from the elite St Imperium college are preparing in a sequestered classroom. When they open a laptop, the team discovers an anonymous allegation has been made about one of the members and they must grapple with what this means for their chances of winning the grand final.

Where: Fortyfivedownstairs, 45 Flinders Ln, Melbourne

When: February 2-5 , February 7-12, Tuesday to Sunday 7:30 pm, Saturday 3:30 pm

Tickets: from $30