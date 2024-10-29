The Iconic U=U Shirt Troye Sivan Wore On Stage Is Being Auctioned Off For Charity

At the recent San Francisco concert of Troye Sivan & Charlie XCX’s Sweat Tour, queer Aussie icon Troye Sivan wore a black tank top emblazoned with white lettering that read ‘U=U’ — a term which aims to break down stigma about HIV.

Now, Sivan’s stunning bespoke outfit is being auctioned off, and all proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

What does U=U mean?

‘U=U’ stands for ‘Undetectable = Untransmittable’, meaning that HIV-positive individuals who are on effective antiretroviral treatment cannot transmit the virus to others.

The term ‘U=U’ aims to empower those who are retroactively living with the virus to feel confident and live healthy, full, and self-sufficient lives.

The point of ‘U=U’ is to continue breaking down the barriers and stigma that HIV-positive people still face, despite modern medicine rendering the virus harmless in most cases.

Bespoke U=U top worn by Troye Sivan is by ALLED-MARTINEZ

Sivan’s outfit was bespoke, made by fashion label ALLED-MARTINEZ and styled by stylist Marc Forné.

ALLED-MARTINEZ was founded in 2019 by Barcelona-born Archie Alled Martinez.

The label began with ready-to-wear, but Alled Martinez was so inspired by the stories of the designers he learned about in university, that he decided to focus on modernising vintage queer styles.

‘Unsung Heroes’ collection honours queer heroes who raised awareness during AIDS crisis

The label recently unveiled their ‘Unsung Heroes’ collection – it’s this collection that includes the U=U shirt that Troye Sivan wore on stage.

The collection honours all of the unsung heroes of the AIDS crisis, particularly those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS in silence because of the stigma surrounding the virus. It also pays tribute to the brave LGBTQIA+ people who who advocated for awareness about HIV/AIDS, and bravely spoke up to help end the stigma.

Now, the bespoke look that Troye Sivan wore from the collection is being put up for auction, with all of the proceeds going to the EJAF.

Proceeds from the U=U Troye Sivan outfit going to Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF), which was founded by Sir Elton John in 1992, continues to support and fight stigma as a cure is closer to being discovered.

“By supporting access to treatment, prevention, and education, the foundation ensures that those most affected by HIV receive the care they need. Your generous contribution ruthers this mission, helping to bring an end to HIV-related stigma,” the auction’s mission statement reads.

Bidding is open until November 2, 2024, and the highest bid is currently at $2,305 USD.

You can see the auction on eBay here.