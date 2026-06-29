Sydney Run of ‘Waitress’ Axed as Australian Tour Ends Early

The Sydney season of the musical Waitress has been cancelled, with the production’s remaining Australian performances also called off as part of an early closure of the national tour.

The decision means the show will now conclude its run in Melbourne, with the previously planned Sydney season not proceeding. According to the official production website, “Regrettably, the Sydney season of WAITRESS will not proceed. Ticketmaster are actively engaging with ticket holders with further information regarding refunds. We understand that this is disappointing news and we sincerely thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.”

A separate statement on the production site confirmed the Melbourne season will go ahead as the final stop of the tour, noting the production “MUST CLOSE 19 JULY.”

Producer John Frost told The Sydney Morning Herald the decision to end the run early was not taken lightly. He cited broader economic conditions affecting the performing arts sector, stating that “Cost-of-living pressures, interest rate rises and domestic and international economic uncertainty have contributed to softer box office performance across the country placing considerable pressure on productions of all sizes.”

He added, “Unfortunately, we have not been immune to these challenges. Whilst audience enthusiasm for our work remained strong, attendance levels and box office have not been sufficient to support the cost of the production.”

Last week the Michael Cassel Group announced the abrupt cancellations of the national tour of Eddie Perfect’s Beetlejuice The Musical. Two days ago, the producers of the Italian opera Aida, which was included at the Adelaide Festival next February, cancelled performances due to exorbitant rising costs.

Cast member Rob Mills responded to the announcement on social media, writing: “Oh s**t. You better come see it and I better look for a job!”

The production is based on the 2007 film of the same name and features music by Sara Bareilles, with the Australian staging starring Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Rob Mills, Gabriyel Thomas, Mackenzie Dunn and John Waters. The Sydney season had been scheduled to take place at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Ticket holders are being contacted directly regarding refunds and booking arrangements.