Sydney’s legendary queer bar ARQ reopened this weekend, in a spectacle of laser light effects, aerialists, dancers, drag performances, and a special guest.

Special Quest Nat Bass

Talking about opening night, ARQ owner Shadd Danesi said, “We are completely blown away with the support we received from the community last night.

“The venue was at capacity from the moment we opened, filled with our amazing long-term supporters, neighbouring businesses and a fresh new generation who experienced the venue for the first time.

“Special guest, Nat Bass, was spectacular and performances by Sia Tequila had the place pumping.”

The multi-million dollar facelift includes upgraded visual, lighting, and sound equipment as well as “Australia’s first moving lighting truss”.

According to management, each night at the newly reopened ARQ will showcase a unique entertainment experience, such as pyrotechnics, aerialists, drag performers, and international acts, promising that no two nights are the same.

Bodyline spa, Sydney’s longest-running gay bathhouse, will also return.

“Crowd favourites, including the world-famous spa and sauna, Bodyline, Trash Alley and the signature revolving doors have been enhanced with the addition of an immersive arcade-style gaming room and a dedicated champagne and cocktail lounge,” management said.

This weekend will feature performances by singer Zoë Badwi and DJ and electronic music producer Sgt Slick, Australia’s Got Talent singer Jack Vidgen, as well as Kitty Glitter & DJ Dan Murphy.

Originally Opened In 1999

ARQ originally opened in 1999 and soon achieved its legendary status on Oxford Street.

In August of 2021, the properties were listed for sale, pulled from the market, and then re-listed a month later.

Earlier this year, however, ARQ posted ads for bar staff and teasing a reopening.

Talking about the endeavour of reopening ARQ, Danesi said, “We have all come together again to not only revitalise ARQ, but the entire Australian nightlife industry. It’s been an incredibly rough few years, from lockouts, to lockdowns, leaving countless businesses in ruins.

“We believe we are finally in a position to revitalise Australian entertainment, starting with ARQ, reclaiming its position as the jewel in Oxford Street’s crown.”

Click here For official Star Observer photos from the night.