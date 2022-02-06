—

Gertrude and Smith Streets will host a huge street party on February 13, 2022, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of decriminalisation of sex between men in Victoria. The Daniel Andrews Labor government is investing over $1.9 million to deliver Melbourne Pride.

The celebrations will not be restricted to Melbourne. Pride events are being held in regional Victoria. This includes:

Queer Country Pride: Our Time to Shine – An online exhibition documenting queer community stories from older rural and regional Victorians. Produced by ChillOut.



Wangaratta Road to Pride – A collaborative exhibition by artists at Lisa Bishop Studio, Chiltern.

Pirnbial – Pirnbial means rainbow in Woiwurrung language. This sculptural work from Vince Partington’s a proud Nguri-Illum Wurrung / Dja Dja Wurrung/ Wurundjeri / Wemba Wamba artist – examines the “dual correlation between traditional culture and identity”.



Self (ie) Pride – Video installation featuring the reflections of central Victorian LGBTQI community members on what Pride means to them at Maryborough, Newstead, Maldon, Castlemaine, Inglewood, Heathcote, and Bendigo.

Celebrating Pride in all Places with Switchboard – Pride and intergenerational connection to socially isolated older people will be held across Victoria.

Thrive: Queer Voices: Out Loud – Original artwork of verbatim theatre will be held at Castlemaine.

Camp – Photography series celebrating lived experiences in regional Victoria will be exhibited in Melbourne.

Proudly Here – Video exhibit of diverse LGBTQI locals who have led the way at Ballarat.

For the full list of events, check the website.

