Melbourne based writer, performer, producer, and director Gavin Roach presents Bottom by Willy Hudson.

Locked in his bathroom during a tragic third date, Willy asks: are you a Top or a Bottom?

Join Willy for a queer coming-of-age remix, as he questions if ‘bottom’ in the bedroom means ‘bottom’ in life – and whether Beyoncé can help put his love on top.

This is for anyone who hates making the first move. Anyone who thinks they are unlovable. Anyone that’s ever tried to be someone they’re not.

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne, VIC 3000

When: February 7-12 | 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

