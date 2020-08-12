—

Butterfly Foundation is the national charity for all Australians impacted by eating disorders and body image issues, and for the families, friends and communities who support them. It operates a free and confidential National Helpline, over the phone, via email and webchat, reaching 28,000 people each year.

The Helpline is staffed by trained counsellors experienced in assisting with eating disorders and body image issues. Butterfly also provides a wide range of programs for people experiencing eating disorders or body image issues and their friends and families. Even if you are not sure what help you need or how to define what you or a loved one are struggling with, the Helpline is there to offer non-judgemental support and advice.

Butterfly Helpline counsellors have competence training from LGBTI Health Alliance, Aboriginal Cultural Competence Training and an understanding of the challenges people from different cultural backgrounds face. There is also a Translation and Interpreting Service that is free and available to access via the Helpline. It is available to anyone from a non-English speaking background, via 131 500.

Check out their ‘talking helps’ video series to hear people’s stories see how eating disorders can affect anyone at www.butterfly.org.au/talking-helps

How to get in touch?

Call the National Helpline on 1800 33 4673 (1800 ED HOPE).

You can also chat online at www.butterfly.org.au

Or email support@thebutterflyfoundation.org.au

Available 8am – midnight (AEST), seven days.