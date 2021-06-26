—

As a young girl growing up in Queensland Clara Fable has fond memories of going to Dracula’s Cabaret on the Gold Coast, dreaming of the day she would herself be standing in that audition room. Now, this talented performer is doing just that, performing in Dracula’s Cabaret on their current national tour. But more than just a talented performer, Clara Fable is a recording artist, whose star is most certainly on the rise.

“It started off with a love of true pop music, with Madonna and Lady Gaga, I really wanted to make music that people can dance and sing along too and actually visualise what I am singing about but be a big contrast to how I actually look.” Fable tells Star Observer. “It’s gone from very very pop to now being a little bit darker, its evolving.”

Inspired by the 2009, an American comedy horror film written by Diablo Cod- Jennifer’s Body, Fable’s first single of 2021 of the same name delivers big on ludicrously camp and sexy sensibilities, but also goes so much deeper.

Reflecting on 2020, a year that changed the course of many artists.

“I decided to take my own brand more seriously,” said Fable. “I went from being a cover artist and being a theatre performer to making my own music. I really do think lockdown pushed me into this frame of mind. It was like, you know what, this is now, you have to do this. If the world goes down what are you proud of? What’s the thing which makes you you? It was a kick in the butt!

“Now we are back in theatres, it definitely feels like people are so used to being in front of a screen for so long that the audiences are forgetting we are real people on stage. You can scream, you can laugh, you can cry. Getting people back into the swing of live entertainment is going to be a bit of a journey but I am so glad to be a part of it.”

