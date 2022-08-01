—

Monash Health Gender Clinic has several newly funded positions available for psychologists to provide services for clients experiencing gender incongruence, including those seeking medical gender transition.

These permanent positions will be based at the architecturally designed, purpose-built Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, and are available part-time or full-time.

Grade 2 psychologists and exceptional Grade 1 psychologists who have completed all placements will be considered.

We are seeking high-quality candidates, and are expecting to readvertise any unfilled EFT across coming months.

About Monash Health

Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one-quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life span from newborns and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers.

More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across southeastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities.

Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org.

The Monash Health Gender Clinic is a state-wide service that provides client-centred care for transgender and gender-diverse people. The Gender Clinic comprises a specialist team of psychiatrists, psychologists, peer workers, research and administrative staff.

About The Role

Grade 2 Gender Clinic psychologists provide clients with comprehensive diagnostic assessments and targeted interventions consistent with WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) Standards of Care.

You will contribute to client management plans as a member of a multidisciplinary team. Opportunities include involvement with our Consumer Advisory Panel, research and quality activities, and provision of mentoring to psychology students as appropriate.

You will support and be supported by our multidisciplinary team in the delivery of pragmatic, client-centred care.

The role includes clinical supervision, access to Monash’s group registrar program and other diverse professional development opportunities. Funding is also available to support appropriate external professional development activity. Enjoy all of the advantages of working in the public health sector, including opportunity for salary packaging. Reasonably flexible working hours and arrangements are accommodated.

About You

You are generally registered or nearing general registration as a psychologist with AHPRA. While experience in working with the transgender and gender-diverse community is not required,

you identify as an ally or member of the LGBTQI+ community.

Experience working in mental health settings is desirable, in particular experience working with clients who have a history or trauma or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Your ability to communicate effectively to a wide range of audiences is essential, along with excellent time management. You are adaptive in your day-to-day work, and innovative with regard to service delivery within public health.

How to Apply

Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered.

To view the full position description and to APPLY NOW, click here.