ReachOut helps young people and their parents with whatever life throws at them. While they are not a specifically LGBTQI organisation, they are committed to inclusion and equality. They know that young people turn to online tools for help and they have risen to the challenge. Their practical support, resources and tips help young people get through anything from everyday issues to tough times – and they also have information for parents to make it easier for them to help their teenagers, too. ReachOut Forums provides a supportive, safe and anonymous space to ask questions and connect with others. They even have a handy list of approved apps that can help you look after yourself.

How to get in touch?

Check out their forums and resources at ReachOut.com and ReachOut.com/Parents.

Please note ReachOut is NOT a counselling service.