—

It’s 2021, the sun is shining, the birds are singing or does it just feel like that because an ominous cloud has finally lifted? The breath of fresh air the Biden administration brings feels heady, especially after he signed a bunch of Executive Orders (17 in fact!) on his first, not even full day in the job!

Among those Executive Orders was one which gave the LGBTQI community some protections relating to discrimination but there have been a few celebrities that have been throwing their support behind the LGBTQI community and our causes for many years including but certainly not limited to…

Barack Obama

Even though President Biden has already signed the above mentioned Executive Order to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, President Barack Obama has some pretty strong runs on the board too when it comes to advocating for his LGBTQI constituents, being the first American President in office to openly support gay marriage in 2012.

“At a certain point,” Obama said, “I’ve just concluded that – for me personally, it is important for me to go ahead and affirm that – I think same-sex couples should be able to get married.”

Advertisement State Of The Union address – “As Americans, we respect human dignity,” he said. “That’s why we defend free speech, and advocate for political prisoners, and condemn the persecution of women, or religious minorities, or people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.”

Betty White

I mean who doesn’t love Betty White! The Golden Girl who has proven to be truly golden, when it comes to her career in television and film, has long been on the record as being supportive of the LGBTQI community, confiding to Parade Magazine in 2010 “I don’t care who anybody sleeps with. If a couple has been together all that time – and there are gay relationships that are more solid than some heterosexual ones – I think it’s fine if they want to get married. I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

Cher

Cher has been a fan of gay men WAAAAY before gay men were fans of hers, as told to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview which is highly recommended viewing, if you’ve got 10 minutes to spare – “One day I came home and there were these two men in my living room with my mom and my aunt,” the acclaimed entertainer said. “They were doing their hair and talking, and I was thinking, ‘Why haven’t we ever had these kind of guys around? Because these guys are, like, the coolest.’”

“That was my beginning into the gay world,” she said, “and we were always like this

because gay people don’t feel like they fit in, and I never felt like I fit in.”

Cher’s journey with the LGBTQI community also includes a member of her own family,

transgender son Chaz Bono who has shared his journey with the world since 1995 in

interviews, books, television features and in 2011 a documentary called Becoming Chaz,

which detailed his experiences.

Rebel Wilson

And for a bit of Aussie star power, how about Rebel Wilson? The fit and fabulous funny lady is not only hilarious on camera but also wields some steel behind the scenes as well, insisting on the casting of an openly gay actor for the part of her “gay sidekick, who’s setting gay rights back, like, a hundred years” in the anti-romantic comedy movie she produced and starred in, Isn’t It Romantic in 2019.

“Being the producer of the film, it was really important to me that obviously we cast an

openly gay actor for the role of Donny so that the character could not in any way be

construed as mocking a gay guy.”