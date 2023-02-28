Drag Race Down Under Star Maxi Shield Reveals Her Favourite Things About Queer Sydney

Maxi Shield, one of the illuminati of Sydney’s drag scene has a message for visitors making their way to the city. “Sydney has so much to see and do, not just fabulous parties. Take the time to explore.”

Maxi, who won hearts around the world during her run on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under says, “Sydney is absolutely beautiful in any weather.”

A proud Sydneysider, Maxi recently returned from the UK where she was thrilled to appear at Drag Con.

“Drag Con was incredible. I was lucky enough to be able to perform at a few clubs and bars. Taking drag internationally is just mind-blowing. It has set a fire under my padded ass to explore the world with my drag more!”

A Proud Sydneysider

Maxi, who will be seen in a new movie The Winner Takes it All is a proud Sydneysider.

“I hope the world gets to see the fabulously talented people we have here in Sydney and how beautiful our city is…oh and how hot our boys are.” As for the Sydney drag scene, Maxi calls it “campy and fun. You are more likely to have a beer at the bar and yarn with an Aussie drag queen.”

While Sydney has a reputation as one of the most gay-friendly destinations in the world, Maxi says, in Sydney “like everywhere, there are some places that need work, but this is why it’s so important to have events like WorldPride and Mardi Gras, we still have lots of work to do before we are all able to live our authentic lives.”

“I live in Darlinghurst,” says Maxi of her favourite area of Sydney to explore, “Though I would suggest tourists head to Paddington Markets to check out the local fabulousness.”

The Winner Takes It All

Among Maxi’s must-visit Sydney LGBTQI-friendly venues to visit, are local watering holes the Oxford Hotel, Stonewall and Universal as well as TeamM8 for underwear and party gear, local eatery Rusty Rabbit, and Bill and Toni’s for delicious Italian food.

When out of drag, Maxi leads a quiet life and is “usually with my partner and my 2 dogs, either at the park or local cafes and restaurants.”

While she flies under the radar when off the stage, Maxi is excited about her new film which premiered at Queer Screen’s 30th Mardi Gras Film Festival.

“The Winner Takes it All is so silly, it has laughs, sex, murder and drama. We promise lots of laughs and some naked boys,” Maxi says of the film.



