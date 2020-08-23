—

Headspace centres act as a one-stop-shop for young people who need help with mental health, physical health (including sexual health), alcohol and other drugs or work and study support throughout Australia. It has both online and in-person support available through 115 centres across Australia for any young person aged 12-25.

One of these specific avenues of online support is available through Qheadspace. This is a safe dedicated space on the headspace website for young people who identify as LGBTQI to connect with their peers through online chats. The online platform allows for anonymity with peer moderators offering support from young people who’ve perhaps had similar experiences. Headspace also hosts ‘group chats’ on the challenges young LGBTQI people face, and this occurs every Tuesday from 6:15 to 9:45pm (AESDT). This online chat is run by young people for young people and provides an opportunity to learn and share experiences with others in a safe space.

How to get in touch?

You can get help in person at a Headspace centre located near you or via the online support service at eheadspace.

For resources and to find your local centre go to www.headspace.org.au or call the national office on (03) 9027 0100.

Qheadspace can be accessed via the headspace website.