Right now, it is estimated that there are more than 45,000 children in need of care across Australia. That’s where organisations like Key Assets step in. Founded in 2007, the fostering agency has continued to grow and provide a wide range of services to children, families and communities in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia, Victoria and Norfolk Island.

One foster care family that are working with Key Assets are Lynda* and Joanna*. The couple have been together for 8 years and live with their fur babies Fonzy and Pablo, and their nine-year-old foster child, Matt*. Joanna says that long-term foster care has been a rewarding and challenging experience.

“We didn’t have many expectations going into fostering. We assumed it would be quite challenging, but also very rewarding, and it certainly is both of those things. We didn’t expect to be long-term carers so early on and didn’t expect that it would work so well. We are a great fit for each other. We also didn’t expect to receive so much support from our friends and family, our employers, Key Assets and from other carers as well.”

Key Assets provide carers with on-going training, 24/7 support, a dedicated social worker and an allowance. The organisation also holds regular events and connects carers with other carers for extra support.

Thinking of becoming a foster carer? You can find out more about by contacting Key Assets on 1800 WE CARE or by visiting www.canifoster.com.au

*Names changed for anonymity