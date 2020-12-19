—

Lifestyle Solutions provide a range of foster care, family group homes and residential services for children and young people who are unable to live with their families. The organisation offers tailored support that meets the individual and often complex needs of the children and young people they care for through specialist services that provide them with safe, stable and secure homes.

“Being able to provide a home that is safe, caring and nurturing and being part of that journey and experience is such a privilege and so rewarding. I know a number of other foster carers who talk about how much joy and love foster caring has bought into their lives,” Petra Green, foster carer and Executive General Manager, Child and Family at Lifestyle Solutions told Star Observer.

Currently, Lifestyle Solutions are seeking carers who are willing to support the restoration of children to their birth families, offer immediate or respite care, provide permanent long-term foster care, or move toward guardianship or adoption of the child or children in their care, as Green explained.

“We are see an ongoing demand, and we do find it hard to find foster carers. It takes a courageous and caring person to step into foster care, because sometimes you are saying goodbye to children and young people that you’ve cared for and you have loved, it’s a journey that definitely takes courage and commitment.

“Anybody can provide a safe, nurturing and caring home and everyone has something to offer young people, we need as many foster carers as we can get that are able and willing to care and provide that safety and nurturing for children.”