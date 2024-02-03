Marrickville: Sydney Pride Guide 2024

The hipster sister of the Inner City, Marrickville is an inclusive and eclectic spot that will stimulate all your senses. With its trendy breweries, classy cafes and vibrant nightlife, discover an array of memorable experiences.

Shaped by a myriad of ethnic cultures, with a thriving Queer community, Marrickville is a unique urban suburb. From the street art, eateries and entertainment spaces, the suburb nurtures fabulous experiences for all visitors.

Wake up to a hearty breakfast at Valentinas all-day diner on Livingstone Road. With its retro aesthetic and fabulous menu, featuring English muffins and pancake stacks, it’s a great start to your day. If you need to satisfy that sweet tooth, fill up on tapioca and Vietnamese treats at Cafe Nho on Illawarra Road.

You’ll find a variety of retailers from clothing boutiques to art studios along the strip and its branching streets. For nostalgia chasers, Casablanca Vintage is a treasure trove of classic cuts and retro styles.

For lunch, nothing beats the Vietnamese Bahmn Mi options that line Marrickville Road, including Marrickville Pork Roll. The other type of venue that has come to define Marrickville is its pubs and breweries; Hawke’s, Malt Shovel and many more call this suburb home.

But if you’re looking to wine and dine beside a show, the Camelot Lounge provides an intimate performance space along with scrumptious pizza and grazing plates.

For the local Queer scene, look no further than the Red Rattler Theatre. Everything from theatre performances, open mic nights and live music events are held at this Queer-run non-profit venue.

Parking in Marrickville can be challenging during rush hours. But fear not, it is serviced by Marrickville and Sydenham stations, which is only a 15-minute train ride from Central.

From the Pride flag flying atop the town hall to the pumping nightlight life and performing arts scene, Marrickville is a model of queer acceptance and progress in Sydney.