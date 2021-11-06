—

It is time to dust out the closet and put on your dancing shoes because restrictions are lifting, and our favourite bars in New South Wales are starting to re-open!

The state reached 80% double dosed vaccinations on Monday, October 18 and pubs can now have dance floors.

THE BURDEKIN

The Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst’s 5-storey-high icon, is back from Tuesdays to Sundays on Oxford Street!

Their five storeys the main bar of the hotel; Level One, the mini bar for intimate gigs; Level Two, the Viper Room for warehouse vibes and private smoking; and Level Three, the Lava Lounge, the place to be for private events. Unfortunately, the fifth level, Basement previously known as Bear Bar is closed until further notice. Star Observer was told it will hopefully reopen soon as a queer bar, called Dugout. The Rooftop is a new addition to the hotel, with Italo- bottomless dining brunch, Spritz or Swallow every Sunday. The three-course packages for $69 pp with drag queens Mynx Moscato and Jacqui St Hyde hosting, and once dancing is back, Sunday Sessions will return from 4 pm to close out the week.

“At The Burdekin, we are a super diverse venue; we have everything from hard rock to heavy metal to drag queens to pop princesses. A full range of everything with the Rooftop letting everyone mingle together.”

Upcoming Wednesday’s see The Bash Brothers Variety Showm, an acoustic session with games, debauchery and punk-pop music. Every second Wednesday welcomes the Toucan Comedy Club.

On Trivia, Thursdays, join Sydney’s Glitter King, Kevin Kaila, for Let’s Get Quizzical from 6:30pm, a new weekly theme and free entry with prizes up for grabs. Also, on Thursdays, Tuck For A Buck is an open drag competition hosted by Coco Jumbo, Mynx Moscato and Hannah Conda on rotation for a $200 cash prize.

Once dancing is back in NSW, Friday’s techno parties WeLove and Saturday’s rock and emo AM/PM parties, Oxford Social and Emo Nights are back.

“Support your local venues! We are out here trying to do stuff for everyone, but if people don’t get out and support, there won’t be anywhere to go when they finally decide to go out! Show everyone some love!”

THE IMPERIAL HOTEL

In the heart of Erskineville, The Imperial Hotel welcomes all to see live drag every night from Wednesday to Sunday.

The week opens on Wednesday nights with Trivia hosted by Dakota Fann’ee and Fran Giapanni.

From Thursdays to Sunday’s head to the iconic Priscilla’s restaurant for Drag & Dine with queens on rotation Ruby Royale, Danni Issues, Charlamaine, Dakota Fann’ee, Riot, Dammit Janet and Kalin Klein. Thursday nights in UP are for Bingo with Tina Bikki, where patrons can win prizes.

Late Night Disco Lounge is in the Main Bar and Basement on Friday and Saturday nights after 10 pm, performances and DJs playing your favourite tunes all night.

Finally, on Sunday’s head to Main Bar and participate in Lip Sync Heroes from 7:30pm hosted by favourites Ruby Royale and Farren Heit.

Etcetera Etcetera, star of Drag Race Down Under and Impy resident told Star Observer, “This silly season, the Impy will deliver camp, class entertainment to make this post-lockdown Christmas memorable for you and your loved ones. With brand new drag shows, drag Santa photos and delicious food and drink you’ll be in a merry mood in no time. See you at the Impy this Christmas!”

A Very Impy Christmas Drag N Dine starts November 26 & runs until December 24 starting at $69 pp.

Drag Santa photos on December 12 with a gold coin donation, as well as normal events.

New Year’s Eve plans will be announced on November 8 with more Rood Food news coming in December.

UNIVERSAL

Welcome, Home to Oxford Street’s Universal! The two-storey bar is back with DJs, dancing, shows and laser lights, seven days a week from 5pm till late.

Head downstairs for Hospo Mondays, Glitch Lo-Fi Gamers night on Mondays.

The Quiz Queen Trivia with Domino Trixx on Tuesdays.

Slay 4 Pay on Wednesdays with Carmen Geddit and Charisma Belle.

Ready Steady Look on Thursdays with King and Spacehorse.

Fireball Fridays, Chromatica Nostalgia Saturdays and Sunday Shenanigans with Raquel Feltch, Karma Bites and Les Beau Fierce.

Head Upstairs Friday – Sunday for DeJavu, Fame Fridays and the immersive dining experience,Enchantment.

OXFORD HOTEL

The Oxford Hotel has been a NSW LGBTQI landmark for over 100 years. Open seven days a week from 10am – 3am, the venue has four spaces, from the top Polo Lounge, Level 1 Ginger’s, ground floors Oxford Bar with a bistro and large terrace and basement Oxford Underground. The venue is open for trivia, drag, events and RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Parties with two Season One Down Under cast members frequently performing, Coco Jumbo and Maxi Shield.

POOF DOOF SYDNEY

Re-opening Saturday, November 13, Poof Doof has quickly become Australia’s most prominent gay rave, held at The Ivy in Sydney. Poof Doof is hosted by queens, celebrities and DJs ranging from Courtney Act to Delta Goodrem to Sneaky Sound System.

With its epic dance parties and drag brunches, it is the place to be dancing on a Saturday.

THE COLUMBIAN

The Columbian is the jewel of Oxford Street to sip cocktails and watch the sunset in their new open-air rooftop bar, or head to the leafy terrace, a cocktail lounge for events and parties or a public bar for a yarn.

The three-level heritage building site has Art Deco features to capture the long-standing history of the venue. Customers can enjoy watching their favourite sports, trivia and live rooftop music five days a week.

STONEWALL

Darlinghurst icon Stonewall reopened Wednesday, November 3 with their classic Malebox event, where patrons can enjoy performance, DJs, and meet someone across the bar.

Stonewall told Star Observer, “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the heart of the community.”

Stonewall will bring back the ultimate night out’s a complete experience with DJs, shows and events across its 3-levels seven days a week.