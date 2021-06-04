—

After a COVID-induced break from live festivities in 2020, the Sydney Pride festival is back for 2021, bigger and better than ever. With around 160 events covering a huge range of interests and activities the event will span the entire month of June.

Festival organiser, Glenn Hansen talked about the meaning of what Sydney Pride and Pride in general means on the Sydney Pride website, “This is a time to remember the Stonewall Riots and the beginning of Gay liberation as we know it. The Sydney Pride festival is dedicated to those that led the way back in 1969, who fought for equality and human rights and the incredible strength of our friends who marched in the first Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978.”

Organisers have worked hard to ensure that the Sydney Pride festival isn’t just about the bar and club scene, with many varied activities on offer for festival goers, from a Queer Variety show, to a Pride-themed Wonder Mama tour, there’s also art exhibitions happening at TAP Gallery and for some spice in your life, Salon Flamenco is just the ticket!

Throughout the month of Pride, there’s also trivia, kickboxing, drawing classes, fabulous dinner theatre, Drag Race viewing parties, Gaymer nights, bingo and brunch, to name but a few!

Whether you’re looking to get down and dirty on the dance floor, or perhaps pick up a partner with the Stonewall’s famous version of snail trail mail with the return of Mega Male Box, Sydney Pride has you covered! Thick ‘n’ Juicy is back for another blowout at the Burdekin on the Sunday of the Queens Birthday weekend but pace yourself!

Or go harder because the following day sees ‘I Remember House’ returning once again from midday! The following weekend sees the reopening of The Metro Theatre for the Mardi Gras sponsored event, ‘Express Yourself’ and the following day, vulnerability of another kind with high profile Australian drag queens telling their origin stories.

The celebrations draw to a close with the Pride 5K Run and Walk, bright and early on the final Saturday and the 78ers anniversary that night, which includes exhibits from 78ers. Then at 1am on June 28, a remembrance of the Stonewall Riots, the impetus for the holding of Pride Events all over the world.

Sydney Pride Festival 2021 launch – Thursday, June 3 @ 7.30pm

“Diversity, Equality & Inclusion” Creating the future together.

Stonewall Hotel, Guest speakers & performers, Sponsored by Sydney Star Observer

Bona to Varda – Queer Variety Show – every Friday night of Pride @ 7pm & 9pm

House of Mince presents Bona to Varda – A Queer Variety Show centred on showcasing Sydney’s international calibre queer talent. Previous shows have all sold out!

Sydney Pride Edition of Wonder Mama tours – Saturday, June 5 @ 2pm

Join Wonder Mama on a fun 2 hour experience in the heart of LGBTQI Sydney! Come wearing your favourite feather boa, a fabulous headdress or sequin hot pants!

Pride Art Exhibition at TAP Gallery – June 7-13

Pride Exhibition @ Tap Gallery, Judge Prix Yves Hernot, artists please deliver work by June 7, Presentation Night – Saturday, June 12. $1000 cash prizes

Mega Malebox – Wednesday, June 9 @ 7pm

Sydney’s Hottest Male pick up night is returning for Pride! Held over three floors, it’s a night not to be missed. Celebrating 23 years of Malebox!

Salon Flamenco – June 12-13 @ 7.30pm

An evening of adventurous, daring solo dance works. Stonewall Hotel, Top Floor Theatre, Doors open @ 7pm

Thick ‘n’ Juicy Queens Birthday Eve – June 13 @ 5pm

Join us on Queen’s Birthday Eve for a mighty party at the Burdekin. High Profile DJs, New Rooftop Bar, Hunky GoGo Dancers.

I Remember House, June Long weekend – June 14 @ 12pm

The Imperial, Erskineville. Once again we have the entire venue to ourselves, YES we’re accepting Dine & Discover vouchers!

Express Yourself from Mardi Gras – Friday, June 18 @ 7pm

A joint initiative between Mardi Gras & APRA AMCOS, Express Yourself – Queer Discovery is a series of music showcases aiming to foster & provide a platform for emerging LGBTQI artists.

My Drag Story – June 19 @ 3.30pm

Premiering to rave reviews, My Drag Story uncorsets a brand spanking, glittery new line up of drag legends & up-and-coming royalty.

38th Annual Pride 5K Run and Walk – Saturday, June 26 @ 8am

Centennial Park. FREE entry. Catering runners & walkers of all abilities. Everyone welcome – dog friendly too!

78ers Anniversary & exhibition – Saturday, June 26 @ 7pm

78ers Anniversary night @ TAP Gallery (including exhibits from 78ers)

78ers Forum – Sunday, June 27 @ 2pm

78ers forum with Spark Theatre ‘exchange of experiences’ from 70s 80s to growing up LGBTQI in the 2020s.

Remembering the Stonewall Riots – Monday, June 28 @ 1am

The Stonewall Riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay (LGBT) community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood.