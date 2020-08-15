—

Twenty10 work primarily with young LGBTQI people aged 12-25 as well as their families and communities. Based in Sydney, the team works across NSW and the services offered including housing, case management, brokerage, mental health support, counselling, a Drop In space and a wide range of social support groups, programs and events in Chippendale, Parramatta and online.

They offer specialist support for young people from diverse cultural backgrounds and young people from all over Australia can now join fortnightly Discord hangouts plus a wide range of other online programs and events. They are encouraging young people who live in regional, rural and remote areas to join in!

Advertisement

Twenty10 also deliver LGBTQI inclusivity training, specialising in working with young people – so your school, workplace or service can get in touch to find out more. One specialist training program they are offering for free is part of the NSW Government Suicide Prevention initiative – feel free to get in touch if you are keen to know more about training to become a LGBTQI Community Connector – someone in the community who is trained in suicide intervention.

How to get in touch?

Twenty10: info@twenty10.org.au or 02 8594 9555

QLife Australia: 1800 184 527 or via webchat at www.qlife.org.au (3:00pm-midnight, 365 days a year)