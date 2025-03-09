Give It To Me Bi: March is Bi+ Health Awareness Month!

March 9, 2025
Give It To Me Bi: March is Bi+ Health Awareness Month!
Image: Chad Barnier and Steve Spencer, co-hosts of Give It To Me Bi.

March isn’t just when we bask in the afterglow of Mardi Gras—it also marks Bi+ Health Awareness Month

Spearheaded by Boston’s Bisexual Resource Center, this initiative highlights the very real disparities that bi+ folks face, while advocating for action toward better health outcomes. 

When we zoom in on the health of bi+ people, research shows us that bi+ people experience worse health outcomes than the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community especially in the areas of quality of life, physical health, and mental health. It’s a bummer, to say the least.

This isn’t because bi+ people are inherently less healthy, it’s usually because we don’t have access to the same support.

Bi+ Health Awareness Month 2025: Navigating Bi+ Health in an Uncertain World

This year’s theme, Navigating Bi+ Health in an Uncertain World, acknowledges rising barriers to healthcare and legislative attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights—reminders that the work is far from over.

Throughout the month on the Give It To Me Bi podcast, we’re talking about:

  • HIV & Sexual Health: Bi+ people often fall through the cracks of one-size-fits-all sexual health messaging, and need tailored resources without stigma.
  • Intimate Partner Violence: Due to persistent biphobia and myths about “promiscuity,” bi+ individuals can feel pressured to stay silent about abuse. Recognition and support structures must address these unique vulnerabilities.
  • Mental Health: High rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidality remain a stark reality, compounded by isolation and invalidation. Tools like therapy and peer support help build resilience.
  • Physical Health: From routine check-ups to cancer screenings, bi+ people are less likely to seek care. Improving provider awareness and cultural competence can close these gaps.
  • Trans Health: Bi+ and trans communities often overlap and share common battles, like legislative hostility and medical gatekeeping. March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, reminding us that solidarity is essential.

Our hope is that by naming these real-world challenges, we can spark conversations and actions that move us toward Bi+ health justice.

