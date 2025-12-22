MELB PRIDE GUIDE: Freak Out! The Afterparty

Say bye-bye-bye to 2026 and crowd surf back to the grungy 90’s because Freak Out! The Afterparty is ready to rewind and take you back in time this Midsumma.

Whether you were living your best life in the 90s or just wish you had been there, Freak Out! promises nothing less than a retro fever dream. Transforming the venue into a haze of nostalgia where glitter and neon lights collide, this party effortlessly brings alive an era of euphoric queer night life.

Hit the dancefloor, showoff your moves, and sing along to it all, from classic 90s house beats to iconic club anthems alongside jaw dropping live acts on stage.

The night also offers a fabulous fusion of entertainment including salacious circus acts, dazzling burlesque and captivating cabaret performances, making Freak Out! the ultimate celebration of queer joy. With high energy, smoking hot sets, and a pulsating dancefloor, Freak Out guarantees a moment you can’t help but lose yourself in.

So throw on your most jaw-dropping 90s glam and step into this vibrant time capsule of an after-party, with queer excellence and the dot-com decade reigning supreme.

Freak Out! The Afterparty

7 February 2026 | 10 pm

Spiegel Haus – Spiegel Tent, Melbourne