2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade Date And Theme Revealed

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced “Our Future” as the theme for the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Pride season.

Organisers also revealed the date for the 2024 Parade: March 2, 2024.

In a statement, Acting CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Gil Beckwith said, “Our Future… is not just a theme but a call to action, a bold invitation to define and shape our path forward as a community. It acknowledges our past, but encourages us to envision what comes next.”

“It’s a statement that is open to interpretation and engagement, irrespective of geographical location or physical attendance. It’s our collective journey and story to share.”

‘Exuberant Celebration Of Resilience, Diversity, And Unity’

Queer communities and their friends, chosen families, and allies will soon celebrate the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade. The full calendar of events will be revealed later in the year.

Organisers promise that it will “be an exuberant celebration of resilience, diversity, and unity.”

Applications Close September 14

Applications to march in the 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade open today. The application deadline is September 14.

“Participants are encouraged to incorporate the 2024 Festival theme ‘Our Future…’ into their Parade floats.”

In 2023, after two years at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade returned to its spiritual home at Oxford Street.

That year, over 12,000 participants marched in front of over 250,000 spectators.

Head to mardigras.org.au/2024-parade-applications/ to submit a 2024 Parade application.