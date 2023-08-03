2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade Date And Theme Revealed

National News New South Wales News News
Douglas Magaletti
August 3, 2023
2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade Date And Theme Revealed
Image: Mardi Gras Facebook

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced “Our Future” as the theme for the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Pride season.

Organisers also revealed the date for the 2024 Parade: March 2, 2024.

In a statement, Acting CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Gil Beckwith said, “Our Future… is not just a theme but a call to action, a bold invitation to define and shape our path forward as a community. It acknowledges our past, but encourages us to envision what comes next.” 

“It’s a statement that is open to interpretation and engagement, irrespective of geographical location or physical attendance. It’s our collective journey and story to share.”

‘Exuberant Celebration Of Resilience, Diversity, And Unity’

Queer communities and their friends, chosen families, and allies will soon celebrate the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade. The full calendar of events will be revealed later in the year.

Organisers promise that it will “be an exuberant celebration of resilience, diversity, and unity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras)

Applications Close September 14

Applications to march in the 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade open today. The application deadline is September 14.

“Participants are encouraged to incorporate the 2024 Festival theme ‘Our Future…’ into their Parade floats.”

In 2023, after two years at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade returned to its spiritual home at Oxford Street. 

That year, over 12,000 participants marched in front of over 250,000 spectators.

Head to mardigras.org.au/2024-parade-applications/ to submit a 2024 Parade application.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Drag Race Star Kandy Muse Says She She Was Removed From Australia Comedy Tour
August 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Drag Race Star Kandy Muse Says She She Was Removed From Australia Comedy Tour
Arts & Entertainment National News News
Nine Out Of 10 LGBT Australians Say They Will Vote Yes For Indigenous Voice: Survey
August 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Nine Out Of 10 LGBT Australians Say They Will Vote Yes For Indigenous Voice: Survey
National News News
LGBT Activists Oppose NSW Religious Vilification Bill: ‘Full Equality, No Exceptions’
August 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

LGBT Activists Oppose NSW Religious Vilification Bill: ‘Full Equality, No Exceptions’
New South Wales News News
Pauline Hanson Rails In Parliament Against ‘Alphabet People’ Over Book Bans
August 2, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Pauline Hanson Rails In Parliament Against ‘Alphabet People’ Over Book Bans
National News News
Police Officer Who Leaked Dani Laidley Photos Sacked For Sharing Photos Of Dead Bodies
August 1, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Police Officer Who Leaked Dani Laidley Photos Sacked For Sharing Photos Of Dead Bodies
News Victorian News
NZ Trans Activist’s House Broken Into In Suspected Hate Crime
August 1, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

NZ Trans Activist’s House Broken Into In Suspected Hate Crime
International News