British rock band Queen has released a never before heard track featuring the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury.

Recorded in 1988 As One of 16 Unreleased Songs

The song was initially recorded in 1988, as one of 30 songs Queen recorded while producing their 13th album, The Miracle. 14 made the cut.

It was the second to last album recorded with Mercury as he passed away on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45, from complications of AIDS.

The song was rediscovered while the band’s production team was working on The Miracle box set reissue.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor, 73, explained, “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

First Song Released Featuring Freddie Mercury In Eight Years

The song is the first song released in eight years to feature vocals by Mercury.

Queen’s 2014 album Queen Forever featured three unheard Mercury tracks, including There Must Be More to Life Than This, Let Me in Your Heart Again, and Love Kills.

Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition will be released on November 18. It includes six more unreleased songs as well as the band’s banter, outtakes, instrumentals, and radio interviews.

Queen was formed in 1970. The band was made up of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.