A Bunch of Oxford Street LGBTQIA+ Venues Are Becoming Heritage Listed

​The City of Sydney has announced plans to heritage list three iconic venues along Oxford Street, aiming to preserve the rich cultural and social history of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The proposed listings include the Oxford Hotel at 134 Oxford Street, Palms at 124 Oxford Street, and the Universal nightclub, formerly known as the Midnight Shift, at 85–91 Oxford Street.​

Lord Mayor Clover Moore emphasised the importance of these venues, stating that they are “an iconic part of the social and physical fabric of Oxford Street.” She highlighted the significance of recognising and sharing the roles these establishments have played in the lives of Sydney’s diverse LGBTQIA+ communities for decades.

“We know how important it is to our LGBTIQA+ communities to protect, preserve and recognise the rich cultural history along Oxford Street,” the Lord Mayor said. “Each of these venues has been strongly associated with the community since the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“It’s wonderful to be able to recognise and share the important role they have played in the lives of our diverse LGBTIQA+ communities for more than 40 years.” ​

Oxford Hotel: A legacy since the 1850s

Located at 134 Oxford Street, the Oxford Hotel has been a cornerstone of Sydney’s pub scene since the 1850s.

Originally known as ‘The Cottage of Content’ in 1859, the building has undergone several transformations, including names like Johnston’s, Ryan’s, and Midland hotels before adopting its current name in 1905.

In the 1970s, it became a hub for Sydney’s rock scene and officially opened as a gay venue on July 16, 1982.

The Oxford Hotel has hosted significant community events, such as the first Bobby Goldsmith Foundation annual fundraiser, the ‘Boys Own Bake-off.’ ​

Palms: A heritage of cabaret and keeping queer people safe

Situated at 124 Oxford Street, Palms has been a beacon of inclusivity since its establishment around 1977.

Initially an underground cabaret venue known as ‘Cabaret Conspiracy,’ it provided a supportive environment for those defying traditional gender and sexual norms.

Over the years, Palms has evolved, operating as Scooters Bar and Diner in the late 1980s and reopening as Palms in 2000, aiming to be welcoming to both women and gay men.​

Universal: From Midnight Shift to modern nightlife

At 85–91 Oxford Street, the venue now known as Universal has a storied past dating back to 1920s.

Designed in the Inter War Free Classical style, it has housed various establishments, including Amado’s Spanish Fiesta restaurant and Tropicana, a gay disco that opened in August 1978.

After operating as Club 85 and the Midnight Shift, it was purchased by Universal Hotels in 2018 and reopened as Universal later that year.​

Expanding Sydney’s heritage vision

Beyond these three venues, the City of Sydney is exploring the heritage significance of additional sites that have contributed to the LGBTQIA+ community’s history.

These include 273 Crown Street in Surry Hills, home to Ruby Reds since 1979 and considered Sydney’s first lesbian bar; 40–42 Flinders Street in Darlinghurst, known as the Taxi Club from the mid-1950s; and The Bookshop Darlinghurst at 207 Oxford Street, a widely beloved LGBTQIA+ bookstore which opened in the 1980s and continues to operate today.​

These initiatives align with ongoing discussions about preserving the LGBTQIA+ heritage of Oxford Street.

Advocates argue that more buildings along this strip should be heritage-listed to protect their cultural significance. However, some residents express concerns over new developments, fearing they may disrupt the area’s historical and cultural essence. For instance, plans to refurbish the heritage-listed “T2” building in Taylor Square have faced opposition from locals who feel the changes could negatively impact the community’s character.