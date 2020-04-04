—

It has always been the goal at Star Observer to be the voice, advocate, resource hub, and valued content provider for the LGBTQI community. For almost 41 years, queer people have turned to our pages for news, humour, analysis, entertainment, and information that matters to our community and is difficult to find in other media sources.

We’ve had many challenges, but, it is fair to say, none quite like what is happening to us and to virtually every person on the planet at the moment.

Our team are working tirelessly to deliver news and other content. We have a wonderful base of contributors who happily research and submit quality pieces to us.

Many businesses in our community have been hit very hard by this pandemic, in particular the arts, yet already we’re seeing amazing, resilient people who are using their incredible talent to find solutions.

Everyone is trying to find a way to make a buck and survive. We can help each other out by supporting LGBTQI businesses and events.

Star Observer is doing its bit to promote shows and events, and stay up to date with the latest news.

We can keep doing that as long as you support us.

Come to our website, engage with us on social media.

Tell us what you want and we’ll do everything we can to deliver.

Let’s get through this together.