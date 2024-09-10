A Pit Crew Member Has Become A Drag Race Queen For First Time Ever

Chloe Sargeant
September 10, 2024
A Pit Crew Member Has Become A Drag Race Queen For First Time Ever
History (or herstory) is being made on Drag Race España! Former member of the Pit Crew, Megui Yeillow, will be entering the werkroom as a fully-fledged Drag Race queen vying for the title of Spain’s Next Drag Superstar!

This make Yeillow the first Pit Crew member throughout the entire Drag Race franchise to turn into a fully-fledged contestant on the show.

On 8 September the fourth season of season of Drag Race España was announced, with the 12 fierce queens vying for the  title.

The ‘Meet the Queens’ video was recently released to enormous praise, but Megui Yeillow‘s announcement received a huge response, due to being first-ever member of the Pit Crew to become a contestant.

While all of the contestants were met with praise for their promo looks and meet-the-queens videos, Megui Yeillow made some significant noise online for becoming the first-ever member of the Pit Crew to become a contestant.

Yeillow appeared as a member of the Pit Crew for the first three seasons of Drag Race España, and the first season of España All Stars. 

Pit crew to Drag Race queen: Megui Yeillow’s ‘Meet the Queens’ profile

Yeillow says she is  the “muscular queen of the season”, with strengths such as “bench presses, squats and abdominals” but also dancing, singing and acting.

You can see the Meet the Queens profile here:

Drag Race España Season Four

The queens vying for the title of Drag Race España season four are:

  • Angelita la Perversa
  • Chloe Vittu
  • Dita Dubois
  • Kelly Passa!?
  • La Niña Delantro
  • Le Cocó
  • Mariana Stars
  • Miss Khristo
  • Porca Theclubkid
  • Shani LaSanta
  • Vampirashian

Drag Race España season four will premiere on 22 September.

