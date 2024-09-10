A Pit Crew Member Has Become A Drag Race Queen For First Time Ever

History (or herstory) is being made on Drag Race España! Former member of the Pit Crew, Megui Yeillow, will be entering the werkroom as a fully-fledged Drag Race queen vying for the title of Spain’s Next Drag Superstar!

This make Yeillow the first Pit Crew member throughout the entire Drag Race franchise to turn into a fully-fledged contestant on the show.

On 8 September the fourth season of season of Drag Race España was announced, with the 12 fierce queens vying for the title.

The ‘Meet the Queens’ video was recently released to enormous praise, but Megui Yeillow‘s announcement received a huge response, due to being first-ever member of the Pit Crew to become a contestant.

Yeillow appeared as a member of the Pit Crew for the first three seasons of Drag Race España, and the first season of España All Stars.

Pit crew to Drag Race queen: Megui Yeillow’s ‘Meet the Queens’ profile

Yeillow says she is the “muscular queen of the season”, with strengths such as “bench presses, squats and abdominals” but also dancing, singing and acting.

You can see the Meet the Queens profile here:

Drag Race España Season Four

The queens vying for the title of Drag Race España season four are:

Angelita la Perversa

Chloe Vittu

Dita Dubois

Kelly Passa!?

La Niña Delantro

Le Cocó

Mariana Stars

Miss Khristo

Porca Theclubkid

Shani LaSanta

Vampirashian

Drag Race España season four will premiere on 22 September.