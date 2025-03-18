ABF Detains Trans Woman in Men’s Compound at Villawood Over Past Escort Ad

A trans woman from the Philippines was detained in a men’s compound after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers reportedly profiled her, in what advocates warn is part of a broader crackdown on Asian migrant sex workers.

In February, Sonya, a trans woman and former sex worker who arrived at Sydney airport on a tourist visa, said ABF officers searched her phone and cancelled her visa over an old email linked to sex work.

“They even looked through my intimate photos with my ex-partner,” she told ABC News. “When they found an email from an escorting website, they isolated me, harassed me, and forced me to sign a visa cancellation document.”

Sonya said the email was from a past advertisement and unrelated to her trip.

After 12 hours in custody, officers told her she would stay in a hotel before being removed and flown back home. Instead, they transferred her to Villawood Immigration Detention Centre and placed her in a men’s compound.

Trans woman faces unsafe conditions and alleged harassment in Villawood detention centre

For three days, Sonya remained in a male compound located west of the city, where she says she experienced harassment amid unsafe conditions.

“The environment was highly uncomfortable…there was an inmate that threw hot water on us,” she said.

She also alleged sexual harassment during pat-downs by a male Serco officer, despite identifying as a woman.

Serco officers conduct searches based on assigned sex at birth, meaning trans women are searched by male officers. In response, Serco denied any misconduct from their officers.

Authorities also transferred a trans man Sonya befriended to a female compound, disregarding their gender identity.

“They didn’t let me have my luggage. I didn’t have access to my hormones,” she said.

In December, an Australian Human Rights Commission report warned about violence and mismanagement of trans detainees, calling for improved policies on security, healthcare and accommodation to protect their welfare.

Immigration crackdown targets Asian migrant sex workers according to AMSWAG

Between November 2022 and August 2024, ABF refused entry to 165 people under Operation Inglenook, targeting visa exploitation in the sex industry, according to an ABC Freedom of Information request.

Those most affected were migrants from east and southeast Asia.

The Asian Migrant Sex Worker Advisory Group (AMSWAG) says Sonya’s case is far from isolated.

“These stories of invasive searches, coercive questioning, and unfair deportations are regular occurrences,” AMSWAG spokesperson Damien Nguyen told ABC News.

He said border officials target migrants based on whose appearances don’t conform to their assigned gender markers or racist stereotypes of ‘the promiscuous Asian’ sex workers.

“The government uses the false idea that we are by default victims of trafficking to justify mass visa cancellations, torturous detainment, and over-policing,” he said.

Since October 2024, Villawood has detained at least eight trans people, most of them being Asian migrants, according to AMSWAG.

“Despite sex work being decriminalised in NSW, our community remains hyper-policed due to racist and sexist legislation,” Nguyen said.

Sonya left with no answers regarding her deportation

Sonya remained in limbo at Villawood, saying officers refused to tell her when she would be deported.

“I offered to book my own ticket to the Philippines, but they wouldn’t let me,” she said. ” I had no idea when I’d be able to leave.”

Under the Migration Act, deportation does not have a set timeframe and is handled case by case.

“The ABF violated my human rights, the ABF lied to me,” Sonya said. “Staying in detention was like a living hell—it was so, so scary.”

The ABF said it does not comment on individual cases.

A Serco spokesperson stated detainees in their care are “treated equally, with dignity and respect.”