The Red Ribbon Appeal is an annual event run by ACON in the lead up to World Aids Day on December 1. This year, the Red Ribbon Appeal will be conducted virtually, meaning people living in NSW will have the opportunity to engage with this campaign in a new and exciting way.

The Red Ribbon Appeal is an iconic campaign, and is the biggest campaign that ACON runs in the lead up to World AIDS Day. It is a campaign that raises important funds to end the stigma around HIV, prevent HIV transmissions and support individuals who are living with HIV in NSW. This campaign will run throughout November, and will culminate in Red Ribbon Week, which will run from November 24 to World AIDS Day on December 1.

This year, people will be able to participate in a number of different ways. First, there will be a Virtual Red Ribbon Wall where participants can pin a virtual red ribbon. Participants will also have the opportunity to host a red-themed virtual fundraiser or set a virtual personal challenge in support of World AIDS Day.

The Virtual Red Ribbon Wall is a new initiative to the 2020 campaign. This will be an online fundraising platform that allows supporters to pin virtual red ribbons and make a donation with a special message, either in remembrance, support or gratitude.

ACON has also created a range of digital resources to help people organise their own virtual fundraisers. These resources include things like free red-themed trivia quizzes, custom Red Ribbon virtual Zoom backgrounds as well as downloadable pre-recorded Red Ribbon video messages.

The online Red Ribbon Appeal platform will also allow people to connect their fundraising dashboard to a fitness app for those who wish to complete a virtual challenge, like a personal fitness goal, in order to raise funds.

All fund raised from the Red Ribbon Appeal go towards ACON’s work in preventing new HIV transmissions, addressing stigma against HIV and supporting people living with HIV. Many of ACON’s services, like meal services and community development activities, do not attract any government funding and rely on community donations acquired through campaigns like the Red Ribbon Appeal.

For more info head to www.acon.org.au