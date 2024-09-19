Adelaide’s Iconic LGBT Event Feast Festival Releases Huge 2024 Program

South Australia‘s iconic premier LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural event Feast Festival has just dropped their 2024 ‘Pridevember’ program — and it’s huge!

From 9-24 November, more than 900 artists, performers, volunteers, and production crew will come together to produce 82 events for Feast Festival 2024.

Feast Festival 2024 will as usual kick off with its hero event Picnic in the Park, on November 9 at its stunning new location Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla. But this year’s program is bigger than ever, including the renowned Feast Dog Show, live DJs, a variety of entertainment, and ‘come and try’ activities like the handbag toss.

This year Feast also launches the Adelaide Queer Film Festival, and from 22-24 November, the Feast Hub will take over The Piccadilly in North Adelaide for a variety of more than 20 massive events, from comedy and spoken word to live music.

Headline acts include bestselling feminist author Clementine Ford, international drag superstar and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (season 2) Spankie Jackzon, award-winning comedians Scout Boxall and Frankie McNair, and many more!

“We’re so excited to see the Feast Hub activated this year, especially as queer spaces in Adelaide have been closing. It’s more important than ever to have places where we can gather, make new friends, and connect with others,” says Naughton.

The 2024 program also includes burlesque and cabaret performances, a fashion show featuring a record number of Adelaide-based makers and designers, a Kylie Minogue tribute night, a chaotic craft workshop, a meditation event, a queer history event in an iconic Adelaide gay sauna – even an event that’s simply queer intellectuals stripping down to read literature in the nude. And much, much more.

The Feast Festival also includes regional areas of SA, with events in Port Augusta, Peterborough, Clare, Burra and Mount Torrens.

Feast Festival 2024: Transformation

Feast is celebrating 27 years with this year’s theme ‘Transformation’, which reflects Feast’s significant impact with driving “transformative social change through LGBTQIA+ visibility, creativity, and community connection”.

“We celebrate queer stories because everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and loved,” says Feast Festival’s CEO Tish Naughton.

The 2024 program’s artwork is designed by South Australian artist Lissy Elliot, who used discarded dried paint pieces to emobdy the theme of ‘Transformation’ and symbolise how many in the LGBTQIA+ community often feel ‘overlooked and rejected’.

“I looked at the pieces of dried paint that were on their way to the bin and thought that all together they look amazing,” said Elliott. “Similarly, even though we might feel discarded, when we come together through community events such as Feast we make something beautiful and new together. That’s the magic of transformation.”

You can see the complete the Feast Festival program and purchase tickets at feast.org.au