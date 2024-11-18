Alan Jones Charged with 24 Offences Against Eight Alleged Victims

Conservative veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has been charged with 24 offences against eight alleged victims spanning across two decades.

The 83 year old was arrested at this luxury Sydney apartment this morning, and arrived at Day Street Police Station in the back of an unmarked police car at 11:15am.

The charges brought against Jones include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault, nine counts of assault with acts of indecency, two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, and two counts of common assault.

Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald said that police will allege Jones’ alleged victims were a mixture of those he knew personally, professionally, and that some had never met him until the alleged offence.

The youngest alleged victim was 17 at the time of the alleged offending. Another was under employed under Jones at the time of the offending.

Jones has been granted conditional bail in order to protect the alleged victims.

“[They’re] not to be contacted or harassed,” Fitzgerald said .”There are also travel restrictions on the basis of [Jones] ensuring that he will appear before the court.”

Survivors Praised for Bravery in Speaking Up

Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald noted that it was the “tenacity and hard work” of the investigators that has led to this moment, emphasising that historical cases of sexual abuse are very difficult to investigate and bring before the courts.

He also commended the victim-survivors bravery in coming forward.

“They fully are aware, as are the investigators, that the hard work is just beginning, and they have given their statements fully aware that they will go before the courts.”

Fitzgerald credited media reports as a catalyst for survivors to come forward.

Alan Jones threatened defamation after alleged survivors spoke of their experiences in the press, with his lawyer claiming certain media outlets were “resentful” at Jones’ prominence as a commentator, and had created “malicious” lies in order to “destroy” him.

As police expect more victim-survivors to come forward in the wake of this news, Strike Force Bonnefin will continue, with investigators currently talking to people.

“The victims have our full support, as do all victims. The victims have now got the ability to have a voice. This is what they’ve been asking for.”

Jones is expected to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on December 18.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: