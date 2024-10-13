Alex Greenwich Provides Good And Bad Updates On Proposed Equality Bill

NSW Independent MP for Sydney, Alex Greenwich has provided important updates regarding the upcoming LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill.

Greenwich’s bill has long been delayed since its introduction, however it is set for debate this week.

In a statement today he confirmed there is both good and bad news ahead for the bill.

Alex Greenwich provides Equality Bill update

Following on-going consultation with Rainbow Labor and Equality Australia Alex Greenwich is prepared for the revised version of his Equality Bill to be debated this week.

And while there is good news ahead for the transgender community, the news for students and teachers is not as bright.

“In good news, Premier Chris Minns has indicated support to allow trans people to update their birth certificates” he said.

NSW currently requires trans people to undergo surgery in order to change their birth certificate, making it the only state in the country to do so.

“And we are advancing several other reforms like parentage rights for kids born in overseas commercial surrogacy arrangements, domestic violence protections for the LGBTIQA+ community, and modernising some laws around sex work. I’m hoping to get these reforms through the parliament in the next fortnight” he said in a statement.

Whilst he had this good news to share regarding the bill, it was not as good for students and teachers in schools.

“But in bad news, the NSW Government won’t consider any changes to the Anti-Discrimination Act to protect LGBTIQA+ teachers and students until the review of the Act is completed” he stated.

“This is expected early next year, and I will use this process to pursue reform.”

“I’m working hard to make sure that by the end of October, the parliament passes a number of laws that make NSW safer for the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Education Union wants protections for staff and students

Following the announcement from Greenwich the Independent Education Union Of Australia has expressed concerns about the protections for school staff and students.

Current laws allow non-government schools the right to terminate the employment of LGBTQIA+ staff, which they are seeking to be overturned with the introduction of the bill.

“We are disappointed that Mr Greenwich did not consult the union representing the teachers and school staff who are impacted,” said Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch Secretary Carol Matthews.

“Teachers, support staff and school leaders have shared heartbreaking stories with the IEU of the discrimination they’ve experienced in the workplace.”

“There are no guarantees this long-running review will recommend protections for teachers and school staff in faith-based schools,” Matthews said.

“Nor is there any guarantee the NSW government will legislate any recommendations arising from the review” she said.

“The union calls on Mr Greenwich to restore protections for LGBTIQ+ school staff and students to his Equality Bill, and for the NSW government to implement full protections from all forms of discrimination in non-government schools.”

The LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill is set for debate on Monday October 14.