The cast of Drag Race All Stars Seven has been announced and it looks to be an all winner season. The new season will feature the winners from previous seasons of Drag Race.

So, as RuPaul would say, “Bring Back My Girls.”

Raja – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Three

Raja won season three of drag race, snatching the crown from Manila Luzon.

Jinkx Monsoon – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Five

Jinkx Monsoon won season five of Drag Race. Featuring Alaska Thunderfuck, Detox, and Alyssa Edwards season five is arguably one of the most popular seasons of the show.

Trinity The Tuck – All-Stars Four

Trinity was the co-winner of All-Stars Four, sharing the crown with Monét X Change. Trinity was originally in season 9 of Drag Race, coming in 3rd.

Monét X Change – All-Stars Four

Monét X Change was the co-winner of All-Stars Four, sharing the crown with Trinity The Tuck. Monét X Change was originally in season 10 of Drag Race, coming in 6th.

Yvie Oddly – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

Yvie Oddly was the winner of season 11 of Drag Race. This season featured Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and A’keria C. Davenport.

The Vivienne – Drag Race UK Season One

The Vivienne won Drag Race UK season one. Runner up this season was Divina de Campo.

Jaida Essence Hall – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall was the winner of season 12 of Drag Race. This season featured the likes of Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, and Jackie Cox. Interrupted by COVID 19, the finale was filmed remotely.

Shea Couleé – All-Stars Five

Shea Couleé won All-Stars Five. Shea Couleé was originally in season nine of Drag Race and came in 3rd.

