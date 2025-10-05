Harvard Decision To Appoint Drag Queen ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ As Visiting Professor Cops Backlash

Harvard University have appointed queer academic Kareem Khubchandani who also goes by the drag name LaWhore Vagistan, to deliver lectures at the prestigious university.

Naturally, right wing conservatives have been losing their mind over the decision.

Now Khubchandani and the university have been receiving a barrage of hate online over the decision.

Kareem Khubchandani to lecture at Harvard

Kareem Khubchandani is an established academic known for their work as a researcher, performance artist, and organiser. In particular their work focusses on queer nightlife, global politics, ethnography, South Asian diaspora, and drag. They hold a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology, on top of this they hold a Master’s degree and a PhD in performance studies. Outside of their academic like Kareem is also widely known and loved for their work as drag queen LaWhore Vagistan. Kareem has also published two books, Decolonise Drag and Ishtyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife and their upcoming book Lessons in Drag: A Queer Manual for Academics, Artists, and Aunties is due for release this month.

Given their body of work in this area Khubchandani has been appointed the F.O. Matthiessen Visiting Professorship of Gender and Sexuality at Harvard where he will provide lectures on Queer Ethnography and RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire later this year. The professorship was named after former gay Harvard professor F.O. Matthiessen and “enables Harvard to regularly invite eminent scholars studying issues related to sexual minorities — that is, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people — or to sexuality, to teach in the FAS for one semester every year, or two semesters every other year.”

However when news broke of Khubchandani’s appointment it was the focus on their drag persona that drew the attention of the general public and causing and outpouring of hate over the decision.

Unfortunately social media has lit up this week with negative comments fired at the academic and performance artist with many taking aim at the decision to appoint them, calling it “woke” amongst other things.

Even controversial billionaire Elon Musk was commenting, after his recent anti trans campaign against Netflix.

However on X (Twitter) LaWhore Vagistan is not taking any of the hate, firing back at those trying to take her down online.

There appears to be no public comment from either Harvard University or Kareem Khubchandani in the wake of the controversy.