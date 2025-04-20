Amazing Race Team Disqualified Over Inappropriate Language To Luke And Scott

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
April 20, 2025
Amazing Race Team Disqualified Over Inappropriate Language To Luke And Scott
Image: Image: Facebook

The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity edition has been rocked by controversy whilst filming is underway overseas.

Channel 10 have confirmed that one of the teams have been disqualified and sent home from the competition.

The decision follows a verbal altercation and intervention on the situation by Brendan Fevola.

Ant Middleton and his brother removed from Amazing Race Australia

According to a report from The Herald Sun, SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton and his brother have been removed from the competition and sent back to Australia.

The outlet reports that Middleton’s brother Dan was involved in an off camera incident with contestants Luke and Sassy Scott.

Brothers Luke and Scott rose to fame on social media for their hilarious online videos after Luke moved in with Scott and his husband during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dan allegedly yelled at Luke and Scott late one night after the other contestants had gone to bed, allegedly using inappropriate language towards the brothers.

It is understood that Brendon Fevola intervened, confronting Dan about his behaviour before speaking to production staff.

Fevola allegedly told production staff to disqualify the other team or he and his daughter would leave the competition.

There are no claims that Ant Middleton was involved in the incident in any way.

Channel 10 have confirmed that a team have been removed from the competition, but not released any further details.

“Network 10 takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all contestants seriously,” a spokesperson for Channel 10 told The Herald Sun.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.”

The Star Observer have reached out to Channel 10 for comment however at the time of publication had not received a response.

Ant and Dan Middleton were one of thirteen teams competing on the second celebrity edition of the program, other celebrities appearing include Rob Mills, Ed Kavalee, Gretel Killeen and Stephen Curry.

Image: Channel 10

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

And Just Like That Drops Trailer For Season Three: Here’s What We Know So Far
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

And Just Like That Drops Trailer For Season Three: Here’s What We Know So Far
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Thousands Rally in London for Trans Rights Following Controversial Supreme Court Ruling
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

Thousands Rally in London for Trans Rights Following Controversial Supreme Court Ruling
International News
Celebrities Speak Out Against JK Rowling Following UK Court Decision On Trans Women
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

Celebrities Speak Out Against JK Rowling Following UK Court Decision On Trans Women
Celebrity Entertainment International Movies & TV News
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Real Name On Celebrity Big Brother
April 19, 2025 | Michael James

JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Real Name On Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
Darren Hayes Shares Serious Health Update After Mysterious Accident
April 19, 2025 | Michael James

Darren Hayes Shares Serious Health Update After Mysterious Accident
Entertainment Music News
Come To Daddy Launches Drag King Comp In Brisbane
April 19, 2025 | Michael James

Come To Daddy Launches Drag King Comp In Brisbane
News Queensland News