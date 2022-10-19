—

NSW’s longest-serving MP, the controversial Reverend Fred Nile (88) is finally retiring from Parliament after 44 years.

Nile, who first named and then dumped Lyle Shelton as his successor, has now endorsed wife Silvana Nile to be the Revive Australia Party (Fred Nile Alliance) Restore Repair Rebuild Legislative Council lead candidate for the state election in March 2023

“I have no doubt that her passion, empathy, Christian values and Godliness will see Silvana continue my legacy in New South Wales State Parliament for many years to come,” Nile said in a statement.

Advertisement

Nile’s Anti-LGBTQI Campaigns

In a 2013 episode of Q+A, Nile had referred to homosexuality as a “life choice”. And he famously prayed for rain during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations for a number of years.

Recently, after Andrew Thorburn resigned as CEO of Essendon Football Club, a day after being appointed Nile claimed that “Christians are not welcome in Australian Rules Football”. Thorburn’s appointment had been opposed due to his links with an anti-LGBTQI church.

Advertisement

‘Good Riddance’

There was no love lost for Nile from the LGBTQI community and it remains to be seen if his wife Silvana shares his understanding of what “Christian values” mean.

Drag performer and activist Pauline Pantsdown shared a video of Nile leading an anti-gay march in 1989 along Oxford Street, the traditional route of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“Australia’s oldest homophobe politician Fred Nile just announced his retirement from NSW Parliament. Thanks for being the subject of my first voice edit and for being such a dick! Seeya, wooden wanna beeya,” tweeted Pauline Pantsdown.

Australia's oldest homophobe politician Fred Nile just announced his retirement from NSW Parliament. Thanks for being the subject of my first voice edit (1987) & for being such a dick! Seeya, wooden wanna beeya 👋https://t.co/0gGUS1ZOey — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) October 18, 2022

“Good riddance to Fred Nile’s outrageously conservative, theocracy based politics and policies that have attempted to take NSW back to some of the most regressive policies of the 1950’s,” said another Twitter user.

Nile recently asked out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich to support his bill to reform laws to protect Indigenous culture and heritage in NSW. Greenwich said he was “proud to do”, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.





