Ashfield Aquatic Centre will host a free trans and gender diverse swim night later this month, in a move to promote accessible and inclusive events in the Inner West.

The trans and gender diverse community, as well as allies, friends, partners and families will all be given free, exclusive use of the aquatic centre on April 29.

Refreshments are said to also be provided, with attendees being asked to register online before the event.

Motion Receives Unanimous Support

The announcement comes after Inner West councillors unanimously moved a motion calling on the council’s newly-formed World Pride Committee, assembled ahead of the Sydney World Pride event next year, to “consider, support and promote accessible initiatives and events” that would celebrate the area’s LGBTQ history, heritage and communities.

The motion was moved by Greens councillor Marghanita da Cruz and was supported by all other councillors.

Earlier this year, a report released by state-leading LGBTQ health organisation ACON found that trans people had been on land now identified as New South Wales for over 60,000 years.

The trans and gender diverse swim night will begin at 7:00pm and is expected to finish at 10:00pm.

Council completed a major redevelopment of the Ashfield Aquatic Centre in October 2020, after closing its doors in early 2018 following 55 years in operation.

A $650,000 project to improve the centre’s sun safety and carpark is expected to be completed in July.