Aussie Gay Gymnast Heath Thorpe Heartbroken After Being Left Out Of World Championship

Out gay Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe said that he is “absolutely heartbroken” that he did not make the cut to compete in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

On Wednesday, July 19, Gymnastics Australia announced the five gymnasts selected for its 2023 World Gymnastics Championships men’s team.

‘I Am Absolutely Heartbroken’

In a post to social media, Thorpe, 22, wrote, “I am absolutely heartbroken to share that I have not been selected to the Australian team for the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

“Despite my many results and improvements this year alone, including my recent Australian All-Around title, I will not be one of the five Aussie gymnasts afforded an opportunity to compete in the biggest Olympic qualifier come October.

He wrote that, at this time, he is not able to talk about the selection process and “what has occurred” but he is “hopeful” that it will be made public.

He went on to say, “It is an impossible task to summarise the overwhelming emotions that I am currently experiencing… but know that I will have more words to share soon with my friends, family and fans.”

Helped Win Australia A Place At The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

In May, Thorpe won the Australian All-Around Championships, one of Australia’s highest gymnastic honours.

On May 6, Thorpe and his teammates beat Team New Zealand to win Oceania Continental Championships, winning Australia a place in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

He placed first in the floor event and second in the high bar competition.

In a tweet at the time, Thorpe wrote, “We did it! Team AUS are your 2023 Oceania Champions and with that have secured a ticket to Worlds! It’s hard to describe how proud I am of each of these boys. It was a nail-biter but the grit, spirit and fight we showed tonight got us across the line.”

Grew Up Without Queer Gymnast Role Models

In an interview with Gymnastics magazine earlier this year, Thorpe spoke about growing up without any Queer gymnast role models.

“When I was younger, there were no queer gymnasts competing on the international level.”

He continued, “So when I was coming to terms with my identity, I now realise how significant it could’ve been if there were one or even two people at the top level being themselves.”

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships take place from September 30 to October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Star Observer has contacted Gymnastics Australia for comment, which we will include when received.