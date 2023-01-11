—

An Australian woman Tessa Bona, who previously identified as straight, claims her sexuality has changed since she stopped taking the contraceptive pill.

The 30-year-old Melbourne resident started taking the pill as a teenager to help regulate her periods and stayed on it for 15 years. However, once Bona broke up with her long-term boyfriend last year and came off the pill around the same time, she began feeling attracted to people of the same sex.

Much More Attracted To Women

Bona spoke to news.com.au, telling the media outlet that while she could “always appreciate a woman’s beauty”, she had “never given women a go romantically” and “never really thought that was for me”.

A month after coming off the contraceptive pill, Bona said she began dating women. She now identifies as “a little bit bisexual, but much more attracted to women”.

“I had so much more energy, I was excited about life. On top of this, my sexuality was changing. For the first time in my life, I became really sexually attracted to women. I told my friends that I think I was ready to start dating girls. All of a sudden, men were just not attractive to me”, Bona said.

The Love Of My Life

“Oral contraceptives essentially turn off the natural production of oestrogen and progesterone by inhibiting ovulation, and when this hormone replacement is stopped women can experience changes in their emotional state, often for the better”, Maslen said.

After being introduced through a mutual friend, Bona has since been in a relationship with 24-year-old Phoebe Chakar.

The couple have been together for six months, with Bona stating that it felt like “love at first sight”.

“Phoebe is the absolute love of my life, I couldn’t be happier,” she said.





