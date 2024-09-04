Australian Ambassador Summoned Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Instagram Post In Iran

Australia’s ambassador to Iran, Ian McConville, was reportedly summoned to Tehran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the Australian embassy’s Instagram post celebrating Wear It Purple Day.

The post, intended to promote LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and support, has sparked significant controversy in Iran, where homosexuality remains illegal and punishable by severe penalties, including the death penalty.

The Instagram post in question featured Australian embassy staff celebrating Wear It Purple Day, a day dedicated to fostering supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth.

The post, which included images of purple-themed decorations and cupcakes, carried a message of solidarity: “Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves. Let’s keep championing diversity and inclusion for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

However, this message of inclusion was met with a starkly different reaction in Iran.

The Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) reported that McConville was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Iranian officials condemned the post as “norm-breaking” and accused it of “promoting homosexuality.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency, echoing this sentiment, reported that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs found the content “insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic tradition, customs, and culture.”

The ministry also suggested that the embassy’s actions could be interpreted as a violation of international law.

In response to the diplomatic tensions, McConville reportedly clarified that the post was not intended to insult the Iranian people or their values.

He emphasised that the Islamic Republic was not mentioned in the post, which remains live on the embassy’s Instagram account.

Australia’s Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, Murray Watt, expressed concern over the Iranian government’s reaction, stating, “The Albanese government’s views and our values are that we support all Australians, regardless of their sexual orientation, their gender, their race, and I am concerned to see this reaction from the Iranian government to the activities of the Australian embassy.”

Watt reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to promoting its values internationally but did not indicate whether Australia would take any counteraction.