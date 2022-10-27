—

Australia’s national men’s football team, the Socceroos, have become the first team at the FIFA World Cup to release a collective statement of protest against Qatar’s appalling human rights record.

In a video message, Socceroos players called for “effective remedy” for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

‘Universal Values That Define Football’

The sixteen Australian players in the video consist of: Captain Mat Ryan, Bailey Wright, Jamie Maclaren, Nick D’Agostino, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Mitch Langerak, Denis Genreau, Cameron Devlin, Adam Taggart, Kye Rowles and Alex Wilkinson.

“There are universal values that should define football — values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage. When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values,” Captain Mat Ryan said.

The players emphasised their position of support with Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro), the Building and Wood Workers International, and the International Trade Union Confederation in the move to “embed reforms and establish a lasting legacy in Qatar.”

‘6,500 Migrant Workers Have Lost Their Lives In Qatar’

According to a report by The Guardian, an estimated 6500 workers across India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since the country was awarded the right to host the World Cup in 2010. The tournament organisers have stated that only three people died during the construction of the stadiums in the Doha region.

Football Australia also released a statement urging for Qatar to change their views on homosexuality, asserting the importance of ensuring people were able to feel safe and be their “true authentic selves” as the most “multicultural, diverse and inclusive sport” in the country.

Homophobic Laws In Qatar

The Socceroos players acknowledged the homophobic environment in Qatar where people “are not free to love the person they choose.”

“These are basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar. This is how we can ensure a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The Socceroos public statement follows Denmark’s national team who have decided to play at the World Cup donning a “protest kit”. England captain Harry Kane will also be wearing a rainbow armband during the tournament.





