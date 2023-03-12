Baz Luhrmann’s Daughter Talks About Rumours Surrounding Her Father’s Sexuality

Australian film director Baz Luhrmann’s daughter Lily has recently spoken up about the speculation about her father’s sexuality.

The 19-year-old was recently asked on the Under the Gloss podcast when did she realised that her parents were a famous movie director and Oscar-winning costume designer.

Lily stated that she recalled that back in 2013, at 10 years old she was followed to school by the paparazzi all because the media was speculating if Luhrmann was gay due to sleeping in a separate bedroom from his wife.

“They were bullying my dad there for a little bit there,” she said on the podcast.

“I specifically remember there was a time where I was driving in the car and on the radio, this guy was like, ‘Today we’re gonna be discussing, is Baz Luhrmann gay? Breaking news: (they) sleep in two different bedrooms.’

And when she had arrived at school that day, Lily was ambushed by questions all concerning her father and his sexuality.

“That was the first time I felt not embarrassed, but more just like, ‘Why are people talking about my dad? Why are they making fun?’ And the kids at school were like, ‘Well, your parents sleep in two different bedrooms; your dad’s gay.’ I’m like, ‘They just have different sleeping schedules!'”

Luhrmann spoke about the reasons for the separate bedrooms in 2014 to the Daily Mail Australia were that they both “need space” and “time to ourselves.”